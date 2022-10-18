Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 18, 2022 in Opelika, AL
