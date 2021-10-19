Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 19, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Today's temperature in Opelika will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.