Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from WED 12:00 AM CDT until WED 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 19, 2022 in Opelika, AL
