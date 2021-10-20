Opelika will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 20, 2021 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
The sea ice cover in the Arctic Ocean is a key part of our climate system. The sea ice brightness reflects more solar energy to space than open water.
The Opelika area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and cl…
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will se…
A report finds much U.S. infrastructure is already at risk of being shut down by flooding. And as the planet heats up, the threat is expected to grow.
Syukuro Manabe and Klaus Hasselmann were cited for their work in “the physical modeling of Earth’s climate ... and reliably predicting global warming.”
For the drive home in Opelika: A mostly clear sky. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast ca…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low aro…