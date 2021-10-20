 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 20, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Opelika will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.

