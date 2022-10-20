 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 20, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from WED 10:00 PM CDT until THU 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.

