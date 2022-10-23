Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Opelika area. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 23, 2022 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelika community. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Opelika's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will b…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 deg…
For the drive home in Opelika: A mostly clear sky. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Opelika people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. …
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Opelika area will s…
🎧 Learn about what conditions make for good fall foliage on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Today's temperature in Opelika will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. We will see cl…
This evening in Opelika: Cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Monday, it will be a warm day in Opelika. The forecast calls for it …