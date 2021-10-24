Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 24, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Opelika. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.