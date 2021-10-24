Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Opelika. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 24, 2021 in Opelika, AL
