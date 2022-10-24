 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 24, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Opelika will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.

