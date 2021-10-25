Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Opelika area. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 20% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.