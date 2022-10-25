Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Opelika area. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2022 in Opelika, AL
