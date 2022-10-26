Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 26, 2022 in Opelika, AL
