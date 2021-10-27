 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 27, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 27, 2021 in Opelika, AL

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Opelika. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert