Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 27, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Opelika. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.

