Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Opelika. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 83% chance of precipitation. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until THU 1:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.

