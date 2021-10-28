Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Opelika. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 83% chance of precipitation. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until THU 1:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2021 in Opelika, AL
