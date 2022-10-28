It will be a warm day in Opelika. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2022 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Opelika area. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Opelika's evening forecast: Showers with the chance of some thunder during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Low near 5…
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperat…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Opelika. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. Today…
🎧 Learn about what conditions make for good fall foliage on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Opelika will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Opelika…
Today's temperature in Opelika will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Opelika's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 54F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Opelika will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks li…
Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We will se…