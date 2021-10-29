Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 29, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Opelika folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 37% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.