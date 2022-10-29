Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 29, 2022 in Opelika, AL

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelika community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.