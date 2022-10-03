Opelika folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 3, 2022 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Opelika area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Opelika. It looks to r…
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Partly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Opelika folks will see warm temperatures tom…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelika community. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 5…
For the drive home in Opelika: Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Opelika. It looks like it will…
Opelika folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshi…
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.
Today's temperature in Opelika will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
🎧 Learn how communities prepare for natural disasters on the latest Across the Sky podcast.
Ten percent may not sound like a lot, but 10% of 20 inches is 2 inches, which is a lot of rain, especially on top of the 20 inches that already fell.