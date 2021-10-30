Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 30, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Opelika folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.