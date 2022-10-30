 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 30, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 88% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.

