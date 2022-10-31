Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 31, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Opelika folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.