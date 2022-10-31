Opelika folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 31, 2022 in Opelika, AL
