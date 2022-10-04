Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 4, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Today's temperature in Opelika will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.