 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2021 in Opelika, AL

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Opelika. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 85% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory from MON 11:46 PM CDT until TUE 2:45 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert