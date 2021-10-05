Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Opelika. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 85% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory from MON 11:46 PM CDT until TUE 2:45 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2021 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Beware of water on Highway 280 toward Phenix City; Lee County under flash flood watch through Wednesday
- Updated
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for Lee County, which will be in effect until 1 a.m. on Wednesday.
Drought, heat waves, hurricanes are taking a toll on fall's colors.
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
The US learned it can't suppress its way to a healthy relationship with fire in the West. That strategy failed, even before climate change proved it to be no strategy at all.
The Opelika area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in th…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Today's fo…