Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 6, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Opelika. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 89% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until WED 7:30 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.