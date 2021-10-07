 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 7, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Opelika area. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 57% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch until THU 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.

