The Opelika area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 10, 2021 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Today's fo…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunder…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an …
This evening in Opelika: Clear to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Looking a…
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Showers early becoming less numerous late. Low 69F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Lo…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 deg…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. It's likely to rain today. Models are pr…
This evening in Opelika: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 72F. Winds SSE at…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.