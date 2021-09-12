Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 12, 2021 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Today's fo…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. It should be a fai…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 deg…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunder…
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. …
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 …
This evening in Opelika: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 72F. Winds SSE at…
- Updated
As Tropical Storm Fred heads toward Lee County from the Florida Panhandle, Lee County Emergency Management Agency Director Rita Smith urges re…