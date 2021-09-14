Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 14, 2021 in Opelika, AL

The Opelika area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. There is only a 20% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.