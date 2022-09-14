Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 14, 2022 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the hous…
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. There is a 53% chance of…
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Most likely, th…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. How likel…
It will be a warm day in Opelika. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Fri…
This evening in Opelika: A steady rain early...then remaining cloudy with a few showers. Low 68F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. …
Opelika's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 59F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a hot day tomorr…
🎧 Learn how the digital weather space is changing when the Lee Weather Team talks with the meteorologists at WeatherBrains.
This evening in Opelika: A mostly clear sky. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to re…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low …