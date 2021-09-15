Today's temperature in Opelika will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 73% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 15, 2021 in Opelika, AL
Strong winds swept through Freeport, Texas, on September 14 as Nicholas pushed through the area, bringing with it heavy rain and storm surge.
As Tropical Storm Fred heads toward Lee County from the Florida Panhandle, Lee County Emergency Management Agency Director Rita Smith urges re…
