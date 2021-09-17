The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelika community. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 78% chance of precipitation. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 17, 2021 in Opelika, AL
