Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 18, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Opelika. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 78% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.

