The Opelika area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 18, 2022 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
The Opelika area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Today's…
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. …
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. There is a 53% chance of…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Opelika folks should be prepared for high temper…
Opelika's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 59F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a hot day tomorr…
This evening in Opelika: A mostly clear sky. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to re…
Though it's a nice idea, artificially cooling ocean surfaces won't do much to stop the destructive power of a hurricane.
This evening in Opelika: Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika Thursday. The forecast c…
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear…