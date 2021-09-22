 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 22, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Opelika. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 56% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.

