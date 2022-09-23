Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 23, 2022 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 thou…
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
The Opelika area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. We will see cle…
The Opelika area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today…
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of…
For the drive home in Opelika: Clear. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a sizzling hot day to…
The Opelika area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 th…
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Opelika folks should be prepared for high …
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika Thursday. Tem…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Opelika folks should be prepared for high temper…