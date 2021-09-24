Temperatures will be warm Friday in Opelika. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 24, 2021 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Opelika area. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Today's …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Opelika area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. The…
Today's temperature in Opelika will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Today's fo…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Opelika. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. The area will s…