Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 24, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Temperatures will be warm Friday in Opelika. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.