The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 25, 2022 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 thou…
The Opelika area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. We will see cle…
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of…
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees.…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika Thursday. Tem…
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Opelika folks should be prepared for high …
This evening in Opelika: Clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures…
The Opelika area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 th…