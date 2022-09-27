Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 27, 2022 in Opelika, AL

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelika community. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.