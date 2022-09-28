 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 28, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Opelika folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from WED 11:00 AM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.

