Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 28, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Opelika folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from WED 11:00 AM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
