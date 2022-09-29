The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelika community. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 29, 2022 in Opelika, AL
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.
