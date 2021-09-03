Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 3, 2021 in Opelika, AL
