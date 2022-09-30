Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 30, 2022 in Opelika, AL

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 30, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Today's temperature in Opelika will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.

