Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 4, 2022 in Opelika, AL

The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 71% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.