The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 71% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 4, 2022 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic tropics have indeed been very quiet this year despite a forecast of an above-average storm season. But the trend may not continue.
This evening in Opelika: Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a sizzling hot day…
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 thou…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will…
Opelika's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika Tuesday. Tempe…
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. The fore…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%…
Opelika's evening forecast: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showin…
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees.…