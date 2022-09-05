The Opelika area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. There is a 34% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch until MON 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 5, 2022 in Opelika, AL
