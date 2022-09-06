Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 6, 2022 in Opelika, AL

The Opelika area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.