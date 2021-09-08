 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 8, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 8, 2021 in Opelika, AL

{{featured_button_text}}

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert