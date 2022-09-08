Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 8, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 47% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.