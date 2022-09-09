It will be a warm day in Opelika. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 76% chance of precipitation. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 9, 2022 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the hous…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low …
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 71F. Winds lig…
This evening in Opelika: Considerable cloudiness. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast cal…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showin…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. We w…
Opelika's evening forecast: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showin…
The Opelika area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. There is a 34% chanc…
The Opelika area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrell…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Dr. Rosimar Rios-Berrios, a research meteorologist, about extreme flooding and climate change.