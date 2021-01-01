 Skip to main content
Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

For the drive home in Opelika: A few clouds. Low around 50F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Saturday, there is a 59% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.

Local Weather

