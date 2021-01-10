For the drive home in Opelika: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Opelika area Monday. It looks like it will be a brisk 45 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 81% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
